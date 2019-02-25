Heronetta Management LP Has Decreased Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Stock Declined; Skylands Capital Maintains Holding in Blackrock (BLK)

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 18,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,879 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.97 million, down from 254,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 432,442 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 71.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.86M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $439.41. About 377,841 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 23/04/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST TURNILL SAYS RISKS TO EUROZONE RESULTS INCLUDE A STRONGER EURO & WEAKER ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181278: BlackRock, Inc.; TCP Holding, LP; 23/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says get ready for rates to move even higher in the second half of the year; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink surpasses $1 billion in personal fortune, Bloomberg reports; 28/03/2018 – ALGEBRIS, BLACKROCK HOLD STAKES JUST ABOVE 5% IN CREVAL: CONSOB; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – BlackRock co-founder warns on complacency over Chinese tech

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $773.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 28,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $178.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 44,689 shares to 144,789 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.