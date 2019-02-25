Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Its Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stake; Pacad Investment LTD Trimmed Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) stake by 12.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 87,702 shares as Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)’s stock declined 12.78%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 607,971 shares with $12.26 million value, down from 695,673 last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc now has $1.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 153,508 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has declined 25.45% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) stake by 93.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 58,000 shares as Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS)’s stock rose 21.25%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 4,100 shares with $25,000 value, down from 62,100 last quarter. Companhia De Saneamento Basi now has $7.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 650,798 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has declined 26.30% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Jerson Kelman Submitted Resignation May 14; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Integer Holdings Corp stake by 31,800 shares to 138,945 valued at $11.53M in 2018Q3. It also upped Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) stake by 26,850 shares and now owns 44,550 shares. Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold HTH shares while 44 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 0.31% more from 51.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 6.37 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 38,274 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,225 shares. Parametric Associates has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 91,105 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). D E Shaw Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Regions Corporation accumulated 1,851 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Sei Investments reported 43,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0% or 671 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 206,367 shares. 145,245 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.04 million activity. Another trade for 51,000 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by Feinberg Hill A. Bornemann Keith E. had sold 1,500 shares worth $31,017.

Among 3 analysts covering Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hilltop Holdings had 3 analyst reports since October 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, October 29. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Monday, October 29 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”.

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) stake by 3,496 shares to 3,596 valued at $829,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 5,600 shares and now owns 10,300 shares. Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) was raised too.

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on March, 26. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. SBS’s profit will be $184.74 million for 9.73 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.