Holder Shannon River Fund Management Upped Autodesk (ADSK) Position; First Allied Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Target (TGT) Stake by $3.65 Million

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 8383% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 41,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,415 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 7.71M shares traded or 34.47% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 30,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.79M, up from 179,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.95M shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Investment Co holds 25,555 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 13,045 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,676 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gsa Capital Llp has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 647,301 shares. Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 699,499 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 120 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 421 shares. Comerica Bank holds 100,383 shares. Montag A Assocs Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,550 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin has invested 0.33% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Carroll Fincl invested in 0% or 149 shares. Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.14M shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 2,625 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.50 million activity. 5,001 shares were sold by NORRINGTON LORRIE M, worth $783,907 on Wednesday, August 29.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $627.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 74,502 shares to 89,668 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yext Inc by 694,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).