Hollencrest Securities Boosted Williams Companies (WMB) Holding By $8.55 Million; RENESAS ELECTRONICS JAPAN (RNECF) Sellers Decreased By 14.91% Their Shorts

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Williams Companies (WMB) stake by 744.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 316,627 shares as Williams Companies (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 359,146 shares with $9.77M value, up from 42,519 last quarter. Williams Companies now has $32.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 6.70M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

Among 6 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Williams Companies has $35 highest and $26 lowest target. $31.83’s average target is 17.41% above currents $27.11 stock price. Williams Companies had 6 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 16. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 931,266 are held by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 0% or 385 shares in its portfolio. American National Insurance Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 29,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 1.43 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. City reported 0% stake. Caprock Grp Incorporated reported 16,396 shares. Fca Tx reported 0.51% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Community Bancorp Na owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Schwab Charles Inv Inc holds 4.72 million shares. Ci Inc has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1.78 million are held by Natixis. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited holds 20,213 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 477,322 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 922,104 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. Zamarin Chad J. bought 2,500 shares worth $64,218. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $259,422 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. 2,500 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $63,842 were bought by Dunn Micheal G.. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought 1,000 shares worth $25,750. Another trade for 9,760 shares valued at $249,856 was sold by Cooper Kathleen B. Shares for $644,283 were bought by CREEL MICHAEL A on Friday, November 2.