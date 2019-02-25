Hollencrest Securities Has Upped Williams Companies (WMB) Stake; Investec Asset Management North America Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased Williams Companies (WMB) stake by 744.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hollencrest Securities Llc acquired 316,627 shares as Williams Companies (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Hollencrest Securities Llc holds 359,146 shares with $9.77M value, up from 42,519 last quarter. Williams Companies now has $33.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 6.39 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 5.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc acquired 3,641 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 73,092 shares with $8.17M value, up from 69,451 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $163.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 3.67M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) stake by 13,000 shares to 8,000 valued at $217,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Colony Northstar Inc Xxx Name stake by 52,297 shares and now owns 24,637 shares. Kkr & Co Inc Class A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability has 461,108 shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct holds 117,092 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 877,860 shares. Duff And Phelps holds 1.45% or 3.51 million shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 12.52M shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation New York invested in 107,913 shares or 1.32% of the stock. 7,377 are owned by Wellington Shields & Llc. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 56,425 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 0.03% or 145,769 shares. Glenmede Na has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 90,671 shares. 161,450 are owned by Wilkins Counsel Inc. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 21,140 shares. 79,019 are owned by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Company. Washington-based Freestone Capital Hldgs Lc has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.98M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Williams Companies had 6 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, January 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 13.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on February 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams points to Atlantic Sunrise for higher Q4 volumes, revenues – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transco expansion project wins environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Cos. (WMB) Misses Q4 EPS by 5c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $644,283 was made by CREEL MICHAEL A on Friday, November 2. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider Zamarin Chad J. bought $64,218. 9,760 shares were sold by Cooper Kathleen B, worth $249,856. On Friday, November 2 the insider Dunn Micheal G. bought $63,842.

Among 10 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 28 by Macquarie Research. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Citigroup maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Friday, October 5. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, September 28. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Khan Mehmood also sold $18.53M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Monday, October 22. Spanos Mike also sold $2.26M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares. $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares were sold by Narasimhan Laxman. 12,024 shares valued at $1.29M were sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scott Selber Inc has 2,975 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Com has 35,453 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd invested 0.79% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.4% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 126,616 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Horan Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Payden And Rygel reported 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Llc invested 4.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc reported 19,527 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 15,904 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Lc owns 185,245 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Tillar owns 1.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18,538 shares. 177,000 are held by Bp Pcl. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co, Japan-based fund reported 5,800 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo Fights Back But Troubles Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo Q4 results meet expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Pepsi Stock Can Rally Above $120 in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Macquarie Prefers Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) Over Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo: Lower Margins, Tax Benefits In 2018, Strong Organic Growth Expected In 2019 – Forbes” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) stake by 76,675 shares to 42,958 valued at $2.47M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 28,472 shares and now owns 103,899 shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.