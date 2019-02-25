Honeywell (HON) Holding Lifted by Stewart & Patten Co Llc; Baupost Group Increased Twenty First Centy Fox (FOX) Stake by $167.16 Million; Share Price Rose

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOX) by 27.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 3.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 17.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $793.65 million, up from 13.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.63. About 989,447 shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has risen 45.16% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 61.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 18,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,388 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.89 million, up from 29,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $154.38. About 583,017 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.38 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Paz George sold $154,143. On Wednesday, February 6 Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4,234 shares. PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold 13,400 shares worth $1.94M. $4.06 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Mikkilineni Krishna.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $545.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 159,332 shares to 735,552 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,123 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold FOX shares while 107 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 364.63 million shares or 9.90% less from 404.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

