Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Valuation Declined; Pure Financial Advisors Decreased Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Valuation Declined

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,756 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14 million, down from 21,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 9.49 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/03/2018 – FierceWireEurope: Qualcomm: It’s not over; 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 31.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 183,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,877 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.87M, down from 591,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $154.07. About 1.08 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.38 million activity. Shares for $4.06M were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock or 4,234 shares. Shares for $1.94M were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21. Shares for $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: The Pivot Appears To Be Working – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights FedEx, Honeywell International, Nielsen Holdings Plc, Changyou, JB Hunt Transport Services, and Eli Lilly â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Industrial Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Monday: AMZN, GE, HON, ACB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,000 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,899 shares. Goelzer Investment owns 47,961 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 235,419 shares. Bryn Mawr Communication stated it has 151,175 shares. Kings Point Management has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Keating Investment Counselors Inc has 2.97% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Smithfield Trust Co reported 0.21% stake. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.42% or 112,480 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Company accumulated 111,605 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% or 837 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Inv Limited Liability Com reported 1,850 shares stake. Personal Advsr Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). City Hldgs reported 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Massachusetts Finance Service Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.31 million shares.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 18,818 shares to 659,757 shares, valued at $55.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 321,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $457.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 36,820 shares to 818,954 shares, valued at $44.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 20,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Garde Cap invested in 18,231 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Motco reported 835 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability, Oregon-based fund reported 128,453 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 391,788 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 90,309 shares. Haverford owns 0.5% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 373,538 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Baxter Bros holds 1.15% or 66,286 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na has 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Loudon Mngmt Limited Com has invested 2.48% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.38% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 275,858 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Co has 0.31% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 27,638 shares. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 9.95M shares. Capital Intll Limited Ca invested in 39,988 shares. Twin Capital Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,310 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Afternoon for Q4 Earnings: FB, MSFT, TSLA, QCOM & V – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PKW, ORCL, CSCO, QCOM: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Feb 14, 2019 : ECA, ATO, SR, QCOM, CSCO, PGR, CAG, QEP, MSFT, QQQ, XEL, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.