Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake Has Lifted by Mckinley Capital Management Inc; Check Capital Management Cut Autozone (AZO) Position as Shares Rose

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone (AZO) by 0.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 577 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 62,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.67M, down from 63,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $911.66. About 240,249 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 64.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 71,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,016 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.29M, up from 110,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $153.2. About 2.87 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,956 shares to 29,119 shares, valued at $58.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,765 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 8,945 shares. Rech And Mgmt Com invested in 0.03% or 629 shares. Atwood & Palmer has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Scopus Asset Lp stated it has 331,264 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 1.57% or 33,283 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 166,707 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct stated it has 5.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,447 shares. Suncoast Equity has 5.94% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bluemountain Lc accumulated 35,897 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 53,081 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Violich Mngmt reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Capital Lc reported 21,247 shares. Legacy Private Co holds 0.09% or 4,764 shares. 6,715 were accumulated by Orrstown.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.38 million activity. Another trade for 28,281 shares valued at $4.06M was sold by Mikkilineni Krishna. 3,963 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock. 13,400 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $1.94 million were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) by 199,900 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $710.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 4,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 362 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Van Eck Assocs Corp accumulated 0.01% or 3,313 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,903 shares. Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Telemus Limited Liability Co has invested 0.4% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Strategic Ltd Company holds 0.3% or 1,278 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 7,477 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 2,964 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fmr Ltd Com invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Broad Run Inv Management has 0.17% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 6,049 shares. Shell Asset Com holds 0.13% or 8,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 1,416 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $97.15 million activity. Wright Kristen C. sold 1,500 shares worth $1.33M. Shares for $14.67M were sold by Graves William W. Shares for $524,286 were sold by HURTADO DOMINGO. $10.27 million worth of stock was sold by Finestone Mark A. on Thursday, December 6. $2.65 million worth of stock was sold by MCKENNA WILLIAM ANDREW on Thursday, December 13. 5,700 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares with value of $4.96 million were sold by Hackney William R..