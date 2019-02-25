Hormel Foods (HRL) Market Valuation Rose While Indexiq Advisors Has Cut Position by $2.61 Million; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Valuation Declined, Baupost Group Has Lifted by $80.73 Million Its Stake

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 19.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 67,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 271,791 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.71 million, down from 338,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.53. About 3.92M shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 19.85% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 46.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 877,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $253.70M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 738,577 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 217.37 million shares or 0.42% less from 218.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Na reported 0.05% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). St Germain D J holds 47,761 shares. Usca Ria Ltd owns 49,912 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 46,190 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 107,559 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 11,427 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Invesco has 0.03% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 2.28 million shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.6% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 307,962 shares. Midas Management invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bessemer Group invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bontempo Ohly Capital Limited Liability Corp has 75,271 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 151,599 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 861,832 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $13.68 million activity. Shares for $278,912 were sold by CREWS TERRELL K. $69,290 worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) was sold by PIPPINS DAKOTA A on Wednesday, September 19. 13,925 shares were sold by Leitch Glenn R, worth $545,025 on Tuesday, September 4. Snee James P also sold $829,790 worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shares. Shares for $140,707 were sold by LYKKEN STEVEN J on Friday, August 31. SPLINTER JAMES M sold $2.16M worth of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on Monday, December 3.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,561 shares to 46,187 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 20,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HRL’s profit will be $229.87M for 24.73 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.69% negative EPS growth.

