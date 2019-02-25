Horse Power (HSP) plunges -30.00% on February 24-25

It was bad day for Horse Power (HSP), as it declined by $-0.0005722365 or -30.00%, touching $0.0013352185. Top Cryptocoin Experts believe that Horse Power (HSP) is looking for the $0.00146874035 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.00206945538942777. The highest price was $0.001907455 and lowest of $0.0013352185 for February 24-25. The open was $0.001907455. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Horse Power (HSP) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days HSP is down -48.98% from $0.002617. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. It has 2.90 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 20/09/2015. The Crypto HSP has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Horse Powe is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. it has a 1 minute block time and a 6% premine.