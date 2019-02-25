Hourglass Capital Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Position as Stock Value Rose; Autus Asset Management Boosted Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) as Share Value Declined

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 2,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,645 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.27M, up from 28,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $173.37. About 310,119 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Sanders: Sanders, Warren, Merkley Demand General Dynamics Respect Its Workers; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 12,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 253,677 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.00M, down from 266,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 8.85M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $603.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,906 shares to 18,674 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,941 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ent Fincl holds 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 743 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 47,225 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Counselors reported 1,788 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.35% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,257 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 415,000 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management invested in 26,694 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt has 0.56% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 8,960 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 25,000 were reported by Point72 Asset Management L P. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 27,150 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 3,073 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc reported 0.15% stake. Pure Financial Advsr holds 5,311 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.69 million activity. $15.55 million worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was sold by Johnson S. Daniel on Friday, September 14. On Monday, October 15 the insider CASEY JOHN PATRICK sold $4.35 million. $509,612 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was bought by Malcolm Mark. Another trade for 2,327 shares valued at $398,448 was sold by Brady Christopher J.

