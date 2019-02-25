Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. 2.30M 5.71 N/A -0.01 0.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 13.10M 5.39 11.87M 0.25 5.31

In table 1 we can see Houston American Energy Corp. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Houston American Energy Corp. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -10.6% -10.3% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 90.61% 44.9% 44.6%

Risk & Volatility

Houston American Energy Corp. is 141.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.41. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Meanhile, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s yearly dividend is $0.24 per share and 15.82% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Houston American Energy Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Houston American Energy Corp. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4% and 0.7%. Insiders owned 3.3% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has 50.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -6.96% -8.94% 0.85% -13.71% -39.72% -35.15% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust -6.25% -18.67% -20.59% -10% -37.21% -27.03%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has weaker performance than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.