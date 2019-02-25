Howard Hughes Medical Institute Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Stake by $4.44 Million; Clark Estates Lifted Holding in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by $521,100

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 16.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.70% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.71 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $684. About 1,774 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 14.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.90M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $224.5. About 1.10 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 371,000 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 590,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,000 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.52 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015 worth of stock. Shares for $959,993 were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard.