Hs Management Partners Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $29.65 Million; Shares Declined; Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.85 Million; Stock Price Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 25.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 260,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 769,578 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.02M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 9.26 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 41,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 277,176 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.22 million, down from 319,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 5.82 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $416.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO) by 24,375 shares to 149,851 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Mtge Investment by 14,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,843 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, FY EPS Guidance Misses Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer recalls contaminated high blood pressure drug in Japan – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Astellas Announce Phase 3 ARCHES Trial Shows XTANDI Significantly Improved Radiographic PFS in Men with Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group’s Late-Stage Pipeline Looks Well Positioned – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rnc Capital Lc reported 0.19% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 1.56 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Congress Asset Management Ma reported 12,981 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edmp reported 3.98% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.89% stake. Patten & Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 133,517 shares. 150,157 are held by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Boyar Asset stated it has 4.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 200,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foster Motley reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montecito Bankshares And has 56,190 shares. Martin Currie, United Kingdom-based fund reported 97,956 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google’s Capital Expenditures Skyrocketed in 2018 – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/06/2019: ARLO, SNAP, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, INTC – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2019: DBD, QLYS, UIS, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Relax, The Sky Isn’t Falling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Notis stated it has 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lumbard And Kellner Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Foundation accumulated 1.24 million shares. Junto Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 970,335 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 863,094 shares. Horan reported 273,565 shares. Scotia Capital Inc invested in 1.37% or 948,858 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited invested in 0.78% or 187,682 shares. United Fire Grp Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,000 shares. Meritage Mngmt holds 261,966 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Barr E S And Communication holds 7,345 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Element Cap Management Limited invested in 1.63% or 713,445 shares. Vista Cap Prtnrs reported 6,320 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 270,766 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Natixis reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).