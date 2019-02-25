Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Boosted Stake in C V S Del (CVS) as Market Valuation Declined; Bright Rock Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 24.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,946 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.91 million, up from 29,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 20.18M shares traded or 76.15% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78 million, up from 23,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 70,493 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – Liberty Tax Announces Engagement of Independent Auditor; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -Bloomberg News; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to centralise privacy settings; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica controversy and more; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Announces New Security Settings Amid Privacy Concerns; 20/04/2018 – PwC had cleared Facebook’s privacy practices in leak period; 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 02/05/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CVS Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) – How Green Dot, The Company Known For Prepaid Debit Cards, Has Entered The Banking As A Service Space – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Strong Buy Signals – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Bulls & Bears Of The Week: CBS (NYSE:CBS), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) And More – Benzinga” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Vs. Walgreens: A Tale Of Two Selloffs – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 1/31: (SYMC) (DGII) (CY) Higher; (CVS) (CI) (AMZN) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $33.52 million activity. On Monday, August 27 the insider Hourican Kevin sold $642,300. Another trade for 21,534 shares valued at $1.72 million was made by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1. The insider Brennan Troyen A sold 14,229 shares worth $1.17M. Boratto Eva C had sold 4,426 shares worth $354,080 on Monday, October 1. On Thursday, November 29 the insider Denton David M sold $2.02 million. On Monday, October 1 Roberts Jonathan C sold $5.01 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 77,639 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, City has 0.59% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated New York owns 152,088 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc reported 34,423 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Inc Or owns 50,385 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 0.04% or 4,082 shares. Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,263 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lee Danner And Bass reported 44,899 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 5,751 shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,759 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp owns 348,207 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 11,409 shares.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $431.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 4,925 shares to 60,690 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,032 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $306.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 59,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 42 sales for $182.00 million activity. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $8.52M. $495,309 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $392,937 worth of stock or 2,648 shares. $308,017 worth of stock was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Tuesday, November 27. Shares for $5.19M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Wednesday, November 21. $106.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axa invested in 0.87% or 1.44 million shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polen Ltd Liability Company reported 3.66% stake. Prentiss Smith And reported 3,580 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 91,478 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,458 shares. 6,850 were reported by Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 119,326 shares stake. Daiwa Secs holds 139,340 shares. Westover Advsr holds 1.07% or 12,837 shares in its portfolio. Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 0.2% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Partners Limited Liability holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 56,205 shares. 23,300 are held by Rudman Errol M. 1,106 were reported by Financial Mgmt Pro. Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).