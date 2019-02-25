HunterCoin (HUC) hits new $-0.000152593599999999 price after -1.29% drop for a day

It was bad day for HunterCoin (HUC), as it declined by $-0.000152593599999999 or -1.29%, touching $0.0117115588. International Crypto Analysts believe that HunterCoin (HUC) is looking for the $0.01288271468 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.0320144252064839. The highest price was $0.0119785976 and lowest of $0.011635262 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0118641524. It last traded at Poloniex exchange.

For a month, HunterCoin (HUC) tokens went down -18.39% from $0.01435 for coin. For 100 days HUC is down -48.34% from $0.02267. It traded at $0.05333 200 days ago. It has 42.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 27/01/2014. The Crypto HUC has PoW proof type and operates under Multiple algorithm.

HunterCoin is a hybrid of scrypt and SHA-256 and Scrypt having two difficulties. 42 million HUC’s are to be mined or farmed with a block time of 60 seconds. 80% of all coins are distributed in the game and the difficulty retargets each block.