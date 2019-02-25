Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) by $675,000; General Mills (GIS) Position Upped by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 10.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,021 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.61 million, up from 76,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 2.10 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 16.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.50M, down from 152,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 351,700 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has risen 0.84% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED ITS MATURITY THROUGH MARCH 2023; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c; 13/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Perkins Capital Management reported 18,825 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 10,115 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri stated it has 6,466 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust Communication owns 59,516 shares. Bessemer Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 107,361 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Mcclain Value Limited Liability Company owns 77,975 shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. Ims Capital Management holds 6,260 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 421,598 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Regions Finance reported 136,358 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk owns 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 514,360 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Illinois-based Old Republic has invested 1.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Financial Ser invested in 13,165 shares.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $223.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,487 shares to 91,130 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows General Mills, Paycom Software, Invitae, Jagged Peak Energy, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, and Intrepid Potash Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: Bulls Versus Bears – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Merck & Co., ON Semiconductor, General Mills, Prudential Financial, Nanometrics, and Echo Global Logistics â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) Peers Set to Open Lower in Sympathy as Shares Plunge 25% (GIS) (MDLZ) (CAG) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Consumer Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $19.05 million activity. The insider Maredia Amin N. sold 165,213 shares worth $4.55M. Frumkin Theodore Edward II also sold $1.47 million worth of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Lukow Bradley, worth $230,864. TOWNSEND STEVEN H bought 2,000 shares worth $48,629. $576,179 worth of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) was sold by Sanders Dan J on Tuesday, September 11. 1,000 shares valued at $27,516 were sold by Fortunato Joe on Friday, September 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold SFM shares while 87 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 112.06 million shares or 4.98% less from 117.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 620,500 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 72,510 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Utd Automobile Association owns 19,601 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 19,428 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 305,476 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 405,428 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc owns 0.12% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 125,195 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 256,366 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 2.79M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 128,819 shares.

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.16 per share. SFM’s profit will be $22.97M for 33.04 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $345.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11,000 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Stock Lost 13% Last Month – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Updates View – Nasdaq” published on November 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Sprouts Farmers Market Shares Lost 14% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market: Strengths And Weaknesses – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer calls Sprouts Farmers Market a top pick – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.