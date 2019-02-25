Hutchinson Capital Management Upped Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stake; Aircastle LTD Has 1.46 Sentiment

Aircastle LTD (AYR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.08, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 76 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 52 cut down and sold stakes in Aircastle LTD. The funds in our database now own: 43.79 million shares, up from 43.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Aircastle LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 33 Increased: 48 New Position: 28.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aircastle Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aircastle Ltd (AYR) CEO Michael Inglese on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CNX Resources, W&T Offshore, Cypress Semiconductor, Parker-Hannifin, Aircastle, and Piper Jaffray Companies â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 182,361 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (AYR) has declined 25.87% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $159,450 activity.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm also invests in other aviation assets. It has a 6.44 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited for 769,635 shares. Bain Capital Credit Lp owns 296,916 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amg Funds Llc has 1.15% invested in the company for 72,001 shares. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Management Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 697,680 shares.

