Iberiabank Trimmed By $786,695 Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Position; Symphony Asset Management Increased Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holding

Iberiabank Corp decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 32.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Iberiabank Corp sold 8,281 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 24.97%. The Iberiabank Corp holds 17,336 shares with $1.66 million value, down from 25,617 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $11.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.45. About 966,743 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pggm Invs stated it has 0.27% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 249,459 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.11% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 6.03M shares. Ifrah Financial Svcs holds 0.2% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 5,814 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 9,485 shares. 330,676 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 88,644 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 55,124 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0.06% or 24,371 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

More recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mark Costa to Address the Barclays Industrials Select Conference – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Eastman Chemical Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman: A Reasonable Choice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $988,335 activity. RAISBECK DAVID W bought $988,335 worth of stock or 13,500 shares.

Iberiabank Corp increased Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) stake by 1,433 shares to 22,163 valued at $4.89M in 2018Q3. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,706 shares and now owns 16,984 shares. Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 13 analyst reports since October 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of EMN in report on Friday, October 5 to “Neutral” rating. SunTrust maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) rating on Monday, October 29. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $83 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) earned “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, December 26. Cowen & Co downgraded Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) rating on Wednesday, February 6. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $88 target. As per Thursday, January 17, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, October 15 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, October 12 to “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the shares of EMN in report on Monday, October 29 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EMN in report on Monday, October 29 with “Overweight” rating.