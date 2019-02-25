Idex (IEX) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake; V F (VFC) Shares Declined While Fragasso Group Cut Its Position by $1.08 Million

Fragasso Group Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc sold 12,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305,000, down from 16,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 977,224 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 0.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 3,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 590,122 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.91M, down from 593,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 92,151 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 1.57% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%

Since August 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. BAILEY KEVIN also sold $404,580 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, August 27. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN had sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04 million on Monday, January 28. 6,400 shares valued at $496,622 were bought by CHUGG JULIANA L on Thursday, October 25. $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was bought by Carucci Richard on Wednesday, October 24. On Friday, February 8 Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 24,926 shares.

