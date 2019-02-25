Illumina (ILMN) Holder Congress Asset Management Company Trimmed Position by $2.07 Million as Share Value Declined; Chesley Taft & Associates Trimmed Stake in General Electric (GE) by $3.15 Million as Stock Value Declined

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Illumina Incorporated (ILMN) by 17.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 5,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.74 million, down from 32,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Illumina Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.06. About 545,226 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Corporation (GE) by 74.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 286,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,118 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, down from 386,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in General Electric Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 50.74 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 29/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Group expects to receive 36 new aircraft in 2018; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process; 21/05/2018 – QATPL, HEI AND GE START OF COMBINED CYCLE OPS AT BHIKKI; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold ILMN shares while 207 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 126.72 million shares or 1.43% less from 128.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 547,166 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.84% or 70,000 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.02% or 1,499 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Lp stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 10,701 shares. Preferred Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP holds 0.1% or 13,910 shares. Bailard accumulated 0.01% or 650 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,159 shares. Capital Investors holds 1.35 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase has 442,548 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Company accumulated 29,085 shares. Northern holds 0.14% or 1.59 million shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 10,217 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 15,999 shares to 163,827 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 8,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 37 selling transactions for $31.49 million activity. Van Oene Mark sold $386,410 worth of stock or 1,091 shares. Stapley Marc sold $329,695 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Shares for $462,102 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S. FLATLEY JAY T sold $1.10M worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Tuesday, December 11. $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were sold by Dadswell Charles. $197,541 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by OSTADAN OMEAD.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 13,203 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc holds 157,457 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A reported 0.3% stake. Haverford Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cypress Cap Management Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 3,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 1.54M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1.30 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Assocs holds 68,587 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Independent Incorporated accumulated 80,626 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or holds 0.06% or 12,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Snow Cap Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 31,600 shares. 57,829 are held by Blue Edge Capital Ltd.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.78 million activity. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER had bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800 on Tuesday, November 6. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200.