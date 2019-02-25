ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Contrasting side by side

Both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 9.03M -0.48 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 3.62M 7.28 4.84M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -133.70% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 7.76% respectively. About 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 1.08% -26.32% -88.09% -88.69% -90.34% -91.14% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -3.74% -0.75% -3.01% -5.16% -6.55% -13.5%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.