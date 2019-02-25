ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Both ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|53.82M
|15.87
|167.87M
|-1.03
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|2.31M
|74.86
|9.79M
|-0.67
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-311.91%
|-684.8%
|-43.8%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-423.81%
|-18.6%
|-17.5%
Risk and Volatility
ImmunoGen Inc. is 153.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.53 beta. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 187.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.87 beta.
Liquidity
ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 43.3 and has 43.3 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.
Analyst Ratings
ImmunoGen Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 average price target and a 427.91% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 85.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.2% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.61% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-2.36%
|-12.8%
|-43.19%
|-43.49%
|-11.07%
|-16.07%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.33%
|-18.58%
|-36.59%
|19.57%
|3.33%
|-8.52%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than ImmunoGen Inc.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.