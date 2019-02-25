ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Both ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 53.82M 15.87 167.87M -1.03 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 2.31M 74.86 9.79M -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. -311.91% -684.8% -43.8% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -423.81% -18.6% -17.5%

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. is 153.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.53 beta. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 187.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.87 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 43.3 and has 43.3 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoGen Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 average price target and a 427.91% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.2% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -2.36% -12.8% -43.19% -43.49% -11.07% -16.07% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.33% -18.58% -36.59% 19.57% 3.33% -8.52%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.