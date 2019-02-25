Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 1.47M 1933.53 219.26M -1.23 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 21.02M -1.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. -14,915.65% -105.1% -48.4% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -293.7% -61%

Risk and Volatility

Immunomedics Inc. has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.54 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Immunomedics Inc. is $26.8, with potential upside of 79.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.3% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.51% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -6.22% -22.28% -23.79% -20.94% 58.85% 16.58% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 6.02% 6.33% -21.78% -30.98% -4.86% -7.37%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.