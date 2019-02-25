Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped Its Holding in News New (NWSA) by $118.32 Million as Stock Value Declined; Avnet (AVT) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Holding

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 2907400% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 29,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,075 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30 million, up from 1 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 86,121 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 6.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 131.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 9.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.02M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $211.30 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 599,112 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 23.41% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Veterans; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP QTRLY DIGITAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES REVENUE $279 MLN VS $219 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – NAR, realtor.com® Report Housing Supply and Affordability Are at Odds in Markets Across U.S; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.89…; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter News and Information Services Revenue $1.29 Billion; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS REVEALED PLANS FOR LANDMARK ACQUISITION BY DUGOUT OF CO’S MOBILE AND ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL; 04/05/2018 – FOX NEWS APPOINTS LILY FU CLAFFEE GENERAL COUNSEL; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sing Tao News Corp. Ltd; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Avnet’s Revenue Recovery, Margin Improvement Trigger Bank Of America Upgrade (NASDAQ:AVT) – Benzinga” on August 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Comparing C-suite pay: What Arizona public company CFOs earn – Phoenix Business Journal” published on February 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Biotech startup cashes in at ASU’s Innovation Open – Phoenix Business Journal” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avnet (AVT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James: Macro Headwinds Ahead for Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) – Benzinga” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.76 million activity. On Thursday, November 29 GALLAGHER PHILIP R sold $1.04 million worth of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 24,068 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold AVT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 106.82 million shares or 3.11% less from 110.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 177,743 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 31,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 410,809 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 15,478 shares. Foster Motley invested in 9,958 shares. Quantbot Technology LP accumulated 60,999 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus invested in 57,360 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11.42M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 563,515 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 23,160 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $326.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,026 shares to 1,647 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 18,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,429 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $10.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 128,738 shares to 10.30 million shares, valued at $633.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.37M shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).