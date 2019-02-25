Ing Groep N V (ING) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Position as Share Price Declined; Danaher Del (DHR) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered Its Holding by $6.58 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 3.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 60,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $182.90 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.39B market cap company. The stock increased 8.52% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 8.76 million shares traded or 231.00% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 9.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 6.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 38,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 603,209 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.82M, down from 641,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 2.68M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 38.39% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 01/05/2018 – ING’s Viraj Patel Says U.S. Trade Tariffs Are Thorn in the Side of FX Markets (Video); 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – 1Q18 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,686 MLN, UP 2.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR; 08/03/2018 – REG-ING publishes its 2017 Integrated Annual Report and proxy materials 2018 AGM; 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ING BELGIUM’S PANDBRIEVEN AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK STABL; 16/04/2018 – Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 13/03/2018 – ING Forced to Back Down on CEO Pay for Second Time Since Crisis; 29/05/2018 – POLYUS PLZL POLYUS SIGNS $70M CREDIT LINE FROM ING; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN SPVY BRD VAN DER VEER COMMENTS IN DUTCH PARLIAMENT; 19/03/2018 – ING predicts that by 2060, half of all manufactured goods will be printed

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $15.20 million activity. 53,433 shares valued at $5.43 million were sold by King William on Monday, November 5. Shares for $1.56M were sold by LUTZ ROBERT S on Wednesday, November 7. $541,464 worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was sold by Joyce Thomas Patrick JR on Wednesday, November 7. Shares for $1.01M were sold by EHRLICH DONALD J. COMAS DANIEL L sold $3.74M worth of stock or 36,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DHR shares while 346 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 513.23 million shares or 0.85% less from 517.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors owns 88 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc holds 95 shares. First Fin Bank & Trust invested in 4,546 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru accumulated 276,651 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com holds 0.19% or 173,904 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Commerce owns 293,387 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il has 269,191 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Florida-based Steinberg Asset has invested 0.29% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 54 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 10,030 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding accumulated 2.24 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 1.56% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2.70 million shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 57,493 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 125,542 were accumulated by Old National Bank & Trust In.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $21.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 399,301 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $705.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 50,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

