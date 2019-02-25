Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Wbi Investments Has Increased Its Holding by $3.24 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shares Declined While Signia Capital Management Lowered by $4.93 Million Its Position

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 463.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 31,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,576 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95M, up from 6,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 886,035 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 13.24% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 49.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 352,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,371 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.21M, down from 714,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $972.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 589,866 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 23.79% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold RCII shares while 63 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 43.89 million shares or 1.97% less from 44.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intll Group Inc stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 30,787 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 262,096 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 249,515 are held by Ameriprise Financial. 16,729 were accumulated by Hrt Limited Company. Piedmont Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,230 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 101,820 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 91,903 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 53,607 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 919,077 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd reported 23,300 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Llc invested in 575 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 251,494 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp reported 117,294 shares. Guggenheim holds 10,227 shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Rent-A-Center On The Terminated Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Quiet but Still Positive Start to Short Week – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Rent-A-Center (RCII) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 32,391 shares to 82,857 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH) by 567,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.87M shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).