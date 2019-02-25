InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) Comparison side by side

InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 1.13B 0.23 47.66M -0.92 0.00 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 6.96B 0.06 41.10M 0.98 5.31

In table 1 we can see InnerWorkings Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of InnerWorkings Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. -4.22% -18.6% -7.4% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company -0.59% 17.9% -1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.54 beta indicates that InnerWorkings Inc. is 54.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

InnerWorkings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. InnerWorkings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Dividends

The dividend yield for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 7.44% while its annual dividend payout is $0.45 per share. InnerWorkings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InnerWorkings Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.6% and 89.8%. 3.3% are InnerWorkings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. -10.43% -46.76% -51.97% -58.55% -62.43% -62.31% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company -17.85% -19.88% -5.45% -23.98% -41.31% -44.09%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has weaker performance than InnerWorkings Inc.

Summary

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company beats InnerWorkings Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.