Innophos Holdings (IPHS) to pay $0.48 on Mar 15, 2019; Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Its Baidu (BIDU) Position

Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) is expected to pay $0.48 on Mar 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:IPHS) shareholders before Mar 7, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Innophos Holdings Inc’s current price of $34.61 translates into 1.39% yield. Innophos Holdings Inc’s dividend has Mar 8, 2019 as record date. Feb 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.15% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 374,927 shares traded or 163.79% up from the average. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 44.25% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 66.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 17,638 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 8,762 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 26,400 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $58.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.17. About 7,303 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

Among 8 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Baidu had 8 analyst reports since October 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $188 target. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, February 22. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, October 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Nomura. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 3,592 shares to 4,242 valued at $951,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,460 shares and now owns 1,610 shares. Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) was raised too.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. MercadoLibre – Nasdaq” on February 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Baidu, Roku and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celebrate the Year of the Pig: Get Greedy for Baidu (BIDU) – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baidu Beats Earnings Expectations, but Still Faces Tough Headwinds – Yahoo Finance” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold Innophos Holdings, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 18.36 million shares or 0.23% less from 18.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 27,769 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Century owns 726,190 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 8,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 26,328 shares. Thomson Horstmann Bryant owns 20,475 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0% or 1,613 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 61,318 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,661 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 911 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.01% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 4,514 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp owns 13,928 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.15M shares. Ironwood Invest Limited Co has 1.11% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 6,408 shares.

More notable recent Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat; Offers FY19 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies KKR & Co., Quotient Technology, G-III Apparel Group, LTD, NutriSystem, Innophos, and SITO Mobile with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHA) CEO Kim Ann Mink on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Innophos issues interim Q3 results and lowers FY18 guidance; shares down ~12% – Seeking Alpha” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2018.