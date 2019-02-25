Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Reaches $77.50 52-Week High; Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Has 1.35 Sentiment

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 140 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 104 decreased and sold positions in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 47.71 million shares, down from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Texas Capital Bancshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 72 Increased: 90 New Position: 50.

The stock of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) hit a new 52-week high and has $80.60 target or 4.00% above today's $77.50 share price. The stock increased 6.18% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has risen 153.34% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The company has market cap of $757.63 million. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. It has a 128.95 P/E ratio.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.

