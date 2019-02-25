Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 261.00M 5.83 395.06M 1.65 10.69 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 14.38M 37.81 67.60M -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Innoviva Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 151.36% -104.6% 60.2% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -470.10% -50.6% -36%

Volatility & Risk

Innoviva Inc. is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.22 beta. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 28.2 and a Quick Ratio of 28.2. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.4 and has 16.4 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Innoviva Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $42, while its potential upside is 96.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 86.3%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.5% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -3.5% 10.33% 21.27% 21.1% 36.8% 24.17% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -2.56% 9.22% -30.72% -42.6% -41.43% -44.49%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has 24.17% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.