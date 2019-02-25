Inpixon (INPX) Reaches $1.33 52 Week Low; Viacom – Class B (VIAB) Shorts Increased By 19.46%

Viacom Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) had an increase of 19.46% in short interest. VIAB’s SI was 17.02 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 19.46% from 14.25 million shares previously. With 4.28M avg volume, 4 days are for Viacom Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB)’s short sellers to cover VIAB’s short positions. The SI to Viacom Inc – Class B’s float is 4.69%. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 1.46 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control, needs court approval; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 10/05/2018 – Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, Airing Sunday,; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach of “fiduciary duty”; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and Al

The stock of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.26 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.33 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.24 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $1.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $312,000 less. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.021 during the last trading session, reaching $1.329. About 227,598 shares traded. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has declined 98.98% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.98% the S&P500.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.95 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 7.76 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Among 7 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Viacom had 9 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Friday, January 11. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $37 target. Imperial Capital upgraded the shares of VIAB in report on Tuesday, October 23 to “In-Line” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, January 15. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, September 20 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 15. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $34 target in Monday, November 5 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, November 29.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom (VIAB) Q1 Earnings Beat, “Bumblebee” Aids Top-Line Growth – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for VIAB – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Viacom (VIAB) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights GoDaddy, BLACKLINE INC, Columbia Property Trust, Viacom, PPG Industries, and Talend SA â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPS, ANTM, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More notable recent Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inpixon in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Worldwide – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Inpixon and Aislelabs to Market and Resell Complementary Location Positioning Solutions – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inpixon Announces IBM MaaS360 With Watson Integration to Enable Enhanced Location-based Mobile Device Security – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Modernizing Structure Set to Rejuvenate the Global Telecom Market – PRNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 01/16/2019: INPX,GOGO,IRDM,EFII – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 16, 2019.