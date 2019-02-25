InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Comparing side by side

InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD Inc. 3.61M 2.03 10.89M -57.85 0.00 PAVmed Inc. N/A 0.00 11.55M -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InspireMD Inc. and PAVmed Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD Inc. -301.66% -200.1% -125.8% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -177.4%

Liquidity

InspireMD Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PAVmed Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. InspireMD Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PAVmed Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InspireMD Inc. and PAVmed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.6% and 2.4% respectively. Insiders held 5.16% of InspireMD Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.7% of PAVmed Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InspireMD Inc. -11.26% -20.52% -5.33% -84.83% -96.22% -95.93% PAVmed Inc. 1.44% -12.92% -30.21% -3.53% -67.74% -56.94%

For the past year InspireMD Inc. was more bearish than PAVmed Inc.

Summary

InspireMD Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors PAVmed Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.