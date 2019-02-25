Instructure Inc. (INST) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Comparing side by side

Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 209.54M 7.40 43.47M -1.45 0.00 Twilio Inc. 650.07M 22.80 121.95M -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Instructure Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. -20.75% -45.8% -19.1% Twilio Inc. -18.76% -23.6% -12.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Instructure Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Twilio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Twilio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Instructure Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.4% of Instructure Inc. shares and 77% of Twilio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Instructure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Twilio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. -1.01% -0.35% -9.25% -10.98% 10.46% 12.96% Twilio Inc. -2.8% -4.52% 8.93% 58.02% 270.32% 289.15%

For the past year Instructure Inc. has weaker performance than Twilio Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats Instructure Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.