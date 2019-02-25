Intact Investment Management Has Lifted Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding; Travelzoo (TZOO) Shorts Down By 7.59%

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) stake by 51.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 13,900 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP)’s stock declined 7.25%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 40,650 shares with $11.11 million value, up from 26,750 last quarter. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd now has $29.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $210.08. About 118,280 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 7.44% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had a decrease of 7.59% in short interest. TZOO’s SI was 416,400 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 7.59% from 450,600 shares previously. With 87,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s short sellers to cover TZOO’s short positions. The SI to Travelzoo’s float is 8%. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 26,057 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 44.52% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 2,800 shares to 4,700 valued at $540,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 8,500 shares and now owns 43,200 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on TrueCar, Wayfair, United Technologies, Titan International, Chico’s FAS, and Canadian Pacific Railway â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) – Norfolk Southern Lays Tracks For Cost Cuts, Service Improvements With 2021 Strategic Plan – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canadian Pacific updates on derailment – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) – Grain Exports Decline, Disrupting Its Maritime And Rail Supply Chain – Benzinga” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – BNSF Bumps Up Spending On Expansion Projects This Year As Intermodal Business Grows – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway had 6 analyst reports since October 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 1 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $247 target in Monday, October 8 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, October 5 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 5 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, December 3 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.65, from 4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 9 investors sold Travelzoo shares while 14 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.86 million shares or 48.15% less from 7.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Menta Lc reported 15,104 shares. Natl Bank Of America De owns 2,176 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 157 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 57,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Osmium Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 490,102 shares or 5.07% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Gsa Llp owns 45,152 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 391 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 50,920 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Morgan Stanley reported 27,081 shares. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 273,975 shares.

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:TZOO – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Travelzoo Inc. (NASDAQ:TZOO) – A Preview Of Travelzoo’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Travelzoo Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Travelzoo Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GLW, SBUX, TZOO – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.