Integer Holdings (ITGR) “Hold” Rating Reconfirmed by RBC Capital; With $92 Target; Nea Management Company Has Upped By $2.74 Million Its Aveo Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Holding

They currently have a $92 PT on Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR). RBC Capital’s target would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s last stock close. This was revealed to investors in a note on Monday morning.

Nea Management Company Llc increased Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO) stake by 5.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nea Management Company Llc acquired 914,316 shares as Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO)’s stock declined 31.42%. The Nea Management Company Llc holds 18.70M shares with $61.89 million value, up from 17.78 million last quarter. Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $101.71 million valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.0082 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6332. About 1.88M shares traded. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has declined 30.72% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AVEO News: 21/03/2018 – AVEO Oncology Announces Publication of Long-term Follow-up Results from TIVO-1 Extension Study (Study 902) in TKI Refractory; 17/04/2018 – Aveo Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for Apr. 24; 08/05/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVEO); 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 08/05/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $1.03M; 21/03/2018 – AVEO: Activity Shown in TKI Refractory Patients Compares Favorably With Data Published for Other TKI Agents; 21/03/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals: Tivozanib Was Generally Well Tolerated; 09/05/2018 – A Healthy Lifestyle Calls For Healthy Contacts; 21/03/2018 – AVEO Oncology Announces Publication of Long-term Follow-up Results from TIVO-1 Extension Study (Study 902) in TKI Refractory RCC

More notable recent AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why AVEO Oncology Stock Is Crashing Today – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AVEO Oncology Plunges on Delay in Filing Fotivda NDA With FDA – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Gilead, Vertex, Celgene, Alkermes and AVEO – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene Tops in Q4, Gilead Disappoints, ALKS & AVEO Sink – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.58, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold AVEO shares while 15 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 16.52% less from 59.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Asset reported 326,235 shares. Birchview Capital LP has 0.26% invested in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). 22,563 are owned by Bluecrest Cap Management. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). Us State Bank De has invested 0% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). Northern Tru holds 0% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) or 1.14M shares. Abingworth Ltd Liability Partnership holds 400,000 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Grp Inc owns 0% invested in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) for 68,920 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) for 10,000 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). Weiss Multi accumulated 15,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0% or 106,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 24,062 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 13,305 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral” on Monday, February 4. H.C. Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on Friday, February 1 to “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 57 insider buys, and 1 sale for $36.43 million activity. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider Makhzoumi Mohamad bought $336,107. The insider MAKOWER JOSHUA bought $336,107. MOTT DAVID M bought 170,400 shares worth $338,352. Growth Equity Opportunities IV – LLC had bought 170,000 shares worth $336,107. Sonsini Peter W. had bought 1.20 million shares worth $2.24 million. Another trade for 61,200 shares valued at $121,084 was bought by BARRIS PETER J. SANDELL SCOTT D bought 170,000 shares worth $336,107.

The stock increased 1.67% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 29,043 shares traded. Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) has risen 85.91% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ITGR News: 16/05/2018 – Integer May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Consecutive Drop; 17/05/2018 – Integer at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – Integer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Integer Announces Plans to Divest Advanced Surgical and Orthopedics Pdt Lines to MedPlast LLC for $600M; 03/05/2018 – Integer Holdings Sees 2018 Net $50M-Net $60M; 03/05/2018 – Integer Holdings Sees 2018 Sales $1.51B-$1.55B; 03/05/2018 – Integer Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.20-Adj EPS $3.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integer Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITGR); 01/05/2018 – Integer Announces Participation in the 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES GREATBATCH’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

More notable recent Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Integer Holdings’ (ITGR) CEO Joe Dziedzic on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Integer Holdings Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Integer Holdings’ (ITGR) Q4 Earnings Beat, ’19 View Strong – Zacks.com” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Integer (ITGR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Xylem, Integer, Medpace, Comstock Resources, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, and Big 5 Sporting Goods â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Analysts await Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.96 per share. ITGR’s profit will be $29.79M for 23.71 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Integer Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource maker worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. It operates through two divisions, Medical and Non-Medical. It has a 14.31 P/E ratio. The firm offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.