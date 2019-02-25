Interactive Financial Advisors Decreased Stake in Netflix Com (NFLX) by $1.97 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Market Value Declined, Waters Parkerson & Company Raised Stake by $584,850

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 4.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 722,950 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.73M, up from 695,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 523,584 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 53.82% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 54.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 5,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, down from 9,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $363.02. About 1,275 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,155 are owned by Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt Co. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 8,280 shares. Usa Portformulas holds 25,275 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Allen Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.38% or 29,777 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 8,226 shares. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 2,525 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.63% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 418,318 shares. Coldstream Capital invested in 1,910 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.3% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 62,999 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated accumulated 37,165 shares. Honeywell Intll Inc holds 0.47% or 22,000 shares. 1,026 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability. Private Advisor Gp reported 31,161 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt holds 0.09% or 3,213 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 sales for $150.25 million activity. $36.78M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED on Monday, September 24. HALEY TIMOTHY M sold 21,882 shares worth $7.36M. Another trade for 387 shares valued at $115,280 was sold by BARTON RICHARD N. $366,760 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by WELLS DAVID B. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $4.20M was made by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01 million and $210.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Co Etf (LQD) by 6,449 shares to 117,755 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 5,850 shares to 75,239 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 29,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,187 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).