International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Culbertson A N & Co Has Lowered Its Holding; Cadian Capital Management LP Holding in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Has Increased by $3.04 Million

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 16.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,756 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90M, down from 30,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.25. About 3.11M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 8.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 179,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.63 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $718.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 320,192 shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 135.54% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 135.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wolverine Asset Llc reported 0.07% stake. Check Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ca, a California-based fund reported 222,838 shares. Moreover, One Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Country Tru National Bank holds 2,103 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maple Management Incorporated reported 4,495 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 128,316 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 1.73% or 208,654 shares. Lafayette reported 40,334 shares. Rfg Advisory Gp Limited Com accumulated 6,489 shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boston And Mgmt reported 0.28% stake. The United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). America First Investment Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,540 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc, which manages about $278.97M and $367.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,142 shares to 4,222 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. OWENS JAMES W bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673. Swedish Joseph had bought 2,000 shares worth $232,838. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. 4,311 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $4.70 million activity. Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. also sold $1.37 million worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares. Shares for $320,130 were sold by ALLEN MARY TEDD. GALAKATOS NICHOLAS had sold 85,823 shares worth $1.37 million.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 230,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $55.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 649,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.83M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).