International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Declined While Beech Hill Advisors Trimmed by $4.07 Million Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose While Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $620,000, down from 31,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $139.62. About 1.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.58M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $316.09. About 934,970 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $732.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 12,036 shares to 75,671 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 7,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Oh reported 3,046 shares stake. Pacific Glob Management holds 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 9,809 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 1.56M shares. Summit Secs Grp Limited Liability accumulated 34,200 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 211,277 shares stake. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Il holds 8,641 shares. Moreover, Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,130 shares. Bell Bank has invested 1.52% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schnieders Cap Limited Company holds 1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 16,073 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 2,370 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inv Management reported 2,500 shares. James Investment accumulated 0.43% or 68,642 shares. First Western Capital Mngmt holds 2.54% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,736 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 8,728 shares stake. Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity. On Thursday, November 1 the insider Swedish Joseph bought $232,838. On Wednesday, October 31 TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,311 shares. WADDELL FREDERICK H had bought 2,153 shares worth $249,722 on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 was bought by OWENS JAMES W.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $192.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 49,636 shares to 54,086 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).