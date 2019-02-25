Interocean Capital Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Position as Shares Rose; International Paper Co (IP) Holder Orleans Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $601,769

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 27.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 6,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 16,932 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $801,000, down from 23,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 10.77M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 31.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 12,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,234 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 39,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 1.28 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $145.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,725 shares to 23,781 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 5,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $959.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 5,890 shares to 101,936 shares, valued at $22.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) by 42,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).