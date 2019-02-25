Investment Technology Group (ITG) to pay $0.07 on Mar 15, 2019; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Upped Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding By $533,286

Investment Technology Group Inc (NYSE:ITG) is expected to pay $0.07 on Mar 15, 2019. (NYSE:ITG) shareholders before Feb 26, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Investment Technology Group Inc’s current price of $30.31 translates into 0.23% yield. Investment Technology Group Inc’s dividend has Feb 27, 2019 as record date. Feb 15, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $30.31 lastly. It is down 66.15% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ITG News: 02/05/2018 – ITG 1Q REV. $131.5M, EST. $130.3M; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 02/05/2018 – ITG 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – ITG 1Q EPS 13C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Investment Technology Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITG); 02/05/2018 – Investment Tech Group 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – ITG Releases April 2018 U.S. Trading Volumes and Provides International Trading Commission Update; 02/05/2018 – Investment Tech Group 1Q EPS 13c; 08/05/2018 – Investment Tech Group April 2018 U.S. Avg Daily Volume Was 117M Shrs; 26/04/2018 – ITG Launches POSIT and POSIT Alert for New Zealand

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 48.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 6,201 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock rose 9.96%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 18,914 shares with $1.64M value, up from 12,713 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $65.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.91. About 2.54M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,682 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs stated it has 3,302 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg holds 0.04% or 8,982 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 981,801 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,965 shares. Kistler has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cullinan Associates Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.23% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,636 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Comerica Secs holds 6,236 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 13,148 were reported by Lakeview Prns Ltd Co. Guardian Mgmt owns 19,498 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio.

Investment Technology Group, Inc. operates as an independent broker and financial technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The firm offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as investment research, pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers ITG Algorithms and ITG Smart Router that offers portfolio managers and traders to trade orders; POSIT for continuous and scheduled crossing of non-displayed equity orders and price improvement opportunities; ITG Derivatives for electronic listed futures and options trading; ITG Commission Manager, a Web commission management portal; and securities lending services.

More notable recent Investment Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:ITG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITG Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:ITG – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 28, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 5 New Buys for the 4th Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Investment Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:ITG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITG to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:ITG – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MATCHNow Launches Conditional Orders in Canada NYSE:ITG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.