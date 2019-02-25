Invitae (NVTA) Reaches $19.04 52-Week High; SEVERN TRENT PLC ORDINARY SHARES (SVTRF) Sellers Increased By 0.05% Their Shorts

The stock of Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) hit a new 52-week high and has $20.56 target or 8.00% above today’s $19.04 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.42 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $20.56 price target is reached, the company will be worth $113.68 million more. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 397,969 shares traded. Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) has risen 43.20% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NVTA News: 22/03/2018 – lnvitae expands network of patients in rare and ultra-rare diseases; 09/03/2018 Invitae Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 27/04/2018 – Invitae Announces New Program to Offer Genetic Testing to Aid Diagnosis of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Invitae; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Invitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and t; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE PACT TO INCL DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 16/03/2018 – Invitae partners with KEW, Inc. to develop somatic mutation detection capabilities to improve cancer care by providing comprehe; 09/05/2018 – lnvitae Reports 169% Revenue Growth Driven by 150% Growth in Volume in First Quarter 2018

SEVERN TRENT PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) had an increase of 0.05% in short interest. SVTRF’s SI was 420,100 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 0.05% from 419,900 shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 168 days are for SEVERN TRENT PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)’s short sellers to cover SVTRF’s short positions. It closed at $26.32 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage firm in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.20 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. It has a 18.47 P/E ratio. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.5 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Among 3 analysts covering Invitae (NYSE:NVTA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Invitae had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Wednesday, February 20.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas.

