iXledger (IXT) soars 8.03% on February 24-25

iXledger (IXT) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.002683584 or 8.03% trading at $0.036116568. According to Top Crypto Analysts, iXledger (IXT) eyes $0.0397282248 target on the road to $0.0697671212142932. IXT last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.036549855 and low of $0.03088917 for February 24-25. The open was $0.033432984.

iXledger (IXT) is down -6.77% in the last 30 days from $0.03874 per coin. Its down -39.74% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.05993 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago IXT traded at $0.1621. IXT has 65.78M coins mined giving it $2.38M market cap. iXledger maximum coins available are 65.78M. IXT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 11/07/2017.

InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services.