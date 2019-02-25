James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) to pay $0.30 on Mar 29, 2019; Liberty Media (L) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Liberty Media Corp (L) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.06, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 166 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 174 reduced and sold holdings in Liberty Media Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 192.82 million shares, down from 193.37 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Liberty Media Corp in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 141 Increased: 121 New Position: 45.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) is expected to pay $0.30 on Mar 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:JRVR) shareholders before Mar 8, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. James River Group Holdings Ltd’s current price of $40.80 translates into 0.74% yield. James River Group Holdings Ltd’s dividend has Mar 11, 2019 as record date. Feb 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 213,122 shares traded or 45.53% up from the average. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has declined 3.02% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.02% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group

St. James Investment Company Llc holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 312,281 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, America First Investment Advisors Llc has 4.41% invested in the company for 277,874 shares. The Ohio-based Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc has invested 3.71% in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 162,230 shares.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $14.88 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. It has a 24.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 1.02 million shares traded. Loews Corporation (L) has declined 9.70% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues

Among 3 analysts covering James River Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. James River Group Hldgs had 3 analyst reports since November 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, November 12 by Wood. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 23.58 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.