Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Comparing side by side

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 1.85B 4.11 519.84M 5.93 23.56 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15.20M 1.51 4.48M 0.55 2.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 28.10% 18.2% 9.8% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -29.47% -71.9% -39%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 167.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $185, while its potential upside is 46.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 1% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.78% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -7.64% -0.54% -15.85% -21.51% 3.57% 3.71% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.81% 8.05% -7.74% -57.16% -67.58% -68.85%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.71% stronger performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -68.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 15 of the 14 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.