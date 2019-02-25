Jd Com (JD) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Cut Holding by $1.74 Million as Share Price Declined; Affinity Investment Advisors Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Lowered by $1.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 93.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 66,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $112,000, down from 71,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 172,318 shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 8.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,699 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.41 million, down from 156,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 3.54M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% negative EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 16,477 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $384,121 activity. Shares for $11,131 were bought by Goff Gregory James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 0.38% or 87,327 shares. 7.41 million are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Coastline Trust has 0.44% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 38,015 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl owns 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 446,851 shares. Northern Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Vantage Invest Advisors Ltd Liability reported 824 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 149,242 shares. Loews Corporation invested in 0.09% or 140,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 87,900 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 331,996 shares. 554 were reported by Fred Alger Mngmt. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 249,673 shares. Whittier Tru Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,904 shares. Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.12% or 32,718 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 1.76 million shares.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $758.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42,186 shares to 272,418 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jm Smucker (NYSE:SJM) by 16,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

