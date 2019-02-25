Jefferies Starts Coverage On HEXO Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:HEXO); Hudson Pacific Properties Has 0.88 Sentiment

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 84 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 95 cut down and sold stakes in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 153.73 million shares, down from 154.36 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hudson Pacific Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 74 Increased: 57 New Position: 27.

In an analyst note revealed to investors today, Jefferies analysts began HEXO Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:HEXO) coverage with Underperform rating.

Presima Inc. holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has 2.42% invested in the company for 5.43 million shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 2.14% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 17.87 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 132,389 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) has declined 10.11% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. The firm engages in acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. It has a 53.21 P/E ratio. It invests in Class-A office and media and entertainment properties located in high barrier-to-entry, innovation-centric submarkets with significant growth potential.

The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 1.74M shares traded. HEXO Corp. (AMEX:HEXO) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc., produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

