Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lifted Sgen (SGEN) Holding by $500,731; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Provise Management Group Has Cut Its Stake

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 27.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 7,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14 million, down from 29,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 4.96M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Sgen (SGEN) by 39.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 6,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,027 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78M, up from 16,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Sgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 439,876 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 5.90% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS

Since October 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $13.81 million activity. Another trade for 15,524 shares valued at $821,375 was made by DOLAN TERRANCE R on Thursday, October 18. On Tuesday, November 13 the insider Elmore John R. sold $1.04 million. GODRIDGE LESLIE V sold $758,956 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Monday, February 4. On Thursday, November 8 CECERE ANDREW sold $9.71 million worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 183,374 shares. 10,902 shares were sold by OMALEY DAVID B, worth $585,001 on Wednesday, November 14.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $11.20 million activity. Another trade for 20,148 shares valued at $1.56 million was sold by SIEGALL CLAY B. Shares for $310,718 were sold by HIMES VAUGHN B on Friday, November 30. The insider Cline Darren S sold $440,160. LIU JEAN I had sold 4,123 shares worth $306,058. SIMPSON TODD E sold $402,856 worth of stock or 5,427 shares.

