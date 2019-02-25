JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Reaches $20.47 52-Week High; Seagate Technology Plc – Ordinary Shares (ireland (STX) Shorts Up By 12.41%

Seagate Technology Plc – Ordinary Shares (ireland (NASDAQ:STX) had an increase of 12.41% in short interest. STX’s SI was 29.75 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 12.41% from 26.47 million shares previously. With 5.58M avg volume, 5 days are for Seagate Technology Plc – Ordinary Shares (ireland (NASDAQ:STX)’s short sellers to cover STX’s short positions. The SI to Seagate Technology Plc – Ordinary Shares (ireland’s float is 11.5%. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 747,972 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) hit a new 52-week high and has $22.31 target or 9.00% above today’s $20.47 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $811.57M company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $22.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $73.04 million more. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 678,195 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has declined 50.94% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: JINKOSOLAR INCENTIVES APPROVED BY JACKSONVILLE, FLA; 25/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/05/2018 – JINKOSOLAR GETS PID CERTIFICATION FROM TUV NORD FOR PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 20C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Fla. Factory Expected to Have the Capacity to Build 400 Megawatts of Solar Modules Annually; 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit to $47M With HSBC; 30/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Receives PID Certification from TUV Nord for Entire Portfolio of PV Modules; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Sees 2018 Total Solar Module Shipments 11.5 Gw to 12 Gw; 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit with HSBC; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

Analysts await JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.12 per share. JKS’s profit will be $15.86M for 12.79 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $811.57 million. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. It has a 15.91 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment maker basis.

Among 2 analysts covering JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. JinkoSolar Holding Co had 2 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, February 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 31.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $134.98 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $1.32 million were sold by LUCZO STEPHEN J on Monday, December 3. 400,000 shares were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P., worth $16.24 million on Thursday, December 6. $580,993 worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) was sold by MURPHY JAMES J.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.53 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 8.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Among 5 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Seagate Technology had 6 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna downgraded Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Tuesday, October 23 to “Negative” rating. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, November 5 report. Evercore downgraded the shares of STX in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by UBS.