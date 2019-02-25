Karp Capital Management Holds Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Clinton Group Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $10.36 Million; Market Value Declined

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 90.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 8,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.10 million, up from 9,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18 million shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom

Clinton Group Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1028.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clinton Group Inc bought 92,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 101,538 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.46 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clinton Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UnitedHealth loses bid to block exec from joining Amazon/Berkshire/JPMorgan health care venture – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on February 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) – J.P. Morgan Executive Director To Lead Trucking Freight Futures For FreightWaves – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase applies for two more Baltimore County branches – Baltimore Business Journal” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: 6.00% From This Preferred Stock IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $4.86 million activity. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kames Capital Pcl reported 895,135 shares. Sabal Trust holds 2.37% or 237,605 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Long Road Invest Counsel Lc has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Heritage Invsts Mngmt owns 252,928 shares. Northcoast Asset accumulated 178,820 shares. Baskin Svcs has 3.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 176,395 shares. 112,237 are owned by Stonebridge Cap Advsr Llc. Alyeska Inv Gru Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 43,800 were reported by E&G Advisors L P. 9.24M were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Brave Warrior Lc reported 8.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 443,501 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Assetmark has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nwq Investment Ltd accumulated 1.76% or 815,698 shares. Roanoke Asset Management has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Clinton Group Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $279.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,737 shares to 1,971 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 18,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,756 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Chinese Stocks to Stop Worrying About and Buy – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Group: Complex Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Hereâ€™s What to Do in the Lead-Up to the China Deadline – Profit Confidential” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Tops Q4 EPS by 10c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Lose-Lose Outcome – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02M and $290.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,094 shares to 31,770 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.